Hyderabad: Fire accident near Charminar claims 17 lives; around 10 injured

Hyderabad: In a fire accident that took place at Gulzar House near Charminar early Sunday morning, 17 people lost their lives and around 10 others were injured.

The dead include two children and four women.

The blaze erupted at the Srikrishna Pearls building around 6 am. Following it, eleven fire tenders rushed to the spot to control the flames.

The firefighters rescued some people trapped in the ground+1 building located in a congested lane in the commercial area.

Some people fell unconscious due to the thick smoke that enveloped the premises. There were about 30 people belonging to the family of a pearl trader and his employees.

The pearl trader’s shop, Modi Pearls, was on the ground floor, while his family and the families of some workers lived on the first floor.

Eight fire engines rush to scene

Eight fire engines were pressed into service to douse the fire. Senior police officials rushed to the spot.

They have been identified as Prahlad (70), Munni (70), Rajendar Modi (65), Sumitra (60), Hamey (7), Abhishek (31), Sheetal (35), Priyansh (4), Iraaj (2), Arushi (3), Rishabh (4), Pratham (1.5), Anuyan (3), Varsha (35), Pankaj (36), Rajini (32) and Iddu (4).

Injured have been admitted to Osmania, Yashoda Malakpet, Apollo DRDO and Apollo Hyderguda hospitals.

Hyderabad: An injured carried to an ambulance to be rushed to a hospital after a fire broke out in a building near Gulzar Houz in the Old City area of Hyderabad in Telangana, Sunday, May 18, 2025. At least eight people lost their lives and several others injured in the tragic incident. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: Panic stricken people after a fire broke out in a building near Gulzar Houz in the Old City area of Hyderabad in Telangana, Sunday, May 18, 2025. At least eight people lost their lives and several others injured in the tragic incident. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: Firefighters carry out rescue and relief work after a fire broke out in a building near Gulzar Houz in the Old City area of Hyderabad in Telangana, Sunday, May 18, 2025. At least eight people lost their lives and several others injured in the tragic incident. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: Firefighters carry out rescue and relief work after a fire broke out in a building near Gulzar Houz in the Old City area of Hyderabad in Telangana, Sunday, May 18, 2025. At least eight people lost their lives and several others injured in the tragic incident. (PTI Photo)

According to fire officials, the exact cause of the fire remains unknown.

Telangana CM express shock over fire accident

Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy has expressed shock over the fire accident. He directed officials to take all steps to rescue the people trapped in the fire.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the chief minister was in touch with police and fire services department officials.

He directed the officials to provide the best possible treatment to the injured.

Charminar MLA Mir Zulfiqar Ali visited the accident site and spoke to officials.

With inputs from IANS

The article has been updated with the number of deaths and injuries in the fire accident and CMO’s statement.