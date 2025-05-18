IMD Hyderabad forecasts heavy rains on Sunday; thunderstorms, lightning expected

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast heavy rains in various districts of Telangana on Sunday.

It has also predicted thunderstorms and lightning.

Alert issued for four days

IMD Hyderabad has issued an alert for rainfall for the next four days, i.e., till May 21, 2025.

The alert has been issued for all districts of Telangana.

In the case of Hyderabad, the weather department forecast light to moderate rains or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds till May 21.

Forecasting rains, IMD Hyderabad issues yellow alert

In view of the expected rainfall, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for all Telangana districts including Hyderabad.

The alert is applicable till Wednesday, May 21.

Due to the expected weather conditions, the maximum temperatures in all districts of the state are likely to be in the range of 36-40 degrees Celsius till May 21.