GHMC steps up sanitation activity as monsoon drive nears end

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) 10-day special monsoon drive across the city has witnessed intensive civic and sanitation activities being undertaken on Monday, August 17.

Beginning August 11, the drive focused on improving sanitation, clearing waterlogging points, strengthening public health measures and creating awareness among citizens.

GHMC teams on Monday removed 85.30 MT of legacy municipal solid waste and 22.20 MT of construction and demolition waste.

As part of monsoon preparedness, 103 potholes were filled, 103 catch pits were cleaned, and two culverts were cleared, while 14.50 MT of floating material and silt were removed.

It initiated one rainwater-harvesting structure and surveyed one non-residential building. The GHMC also inspected 10 public toilets and installed 121 commercial bins at shops to improve waste management.

Further, 629 Indiramma sarees were distributed, and eight self-help group women’s awareness camps were conducted with 65 participants. The teams also lifted 17.5 MT of pruned tree branches and 6.80 MT of dry/green waste from 21 parks.