GHMC takes up anti-flood measures at LB Nagar, Uppal, Charminar

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has begun taking full measures by setting up retaining walls in LB nagar, Uppal and Charminar areas, which were flooded last year, with Rs 1,000 crore sanctioned under Strategic Nala Development Project (SNDP).

Hyderabad mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi visited NBT Nagar along with Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender and Hyderabad District Collector L Sharman. Speaking on the occasion, the mayor said that people are benefiting from the urban development program in the city. “They bring their problems to the attention of public representatives and resolve them on the spot,” said the mayor.

She pointed out that in each ward, ward members, officials and public representatives are continuing to work in the colonies in collaboration with all departments for canal cleaning, desilting, sanitation, electricity and construction waste under SNDP works.

“We are taking permanent and complete action on the drainage problem before the monsoon season,” she said. “The zonal commissioner’s office along, with the GHMC headquarters has set up a hotline number to receive public complaints on zonal wise fencing and risk indicators to prevent any accidents due to floods this year,” said Gadwal Viyalakshmi.

She added that the main objective of the state government’s Pattana pragathi programme is to solve the people’s problems.