GHMC to conduct project Udvasana in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) launched Project Udvasana in Hyderabad on Saturday, June 27.

As part of the initiative, GHMC will collect sacred items that have completed their journey of worship for environmentally responsible disposal and recycling. The drive will be conducted across all seven zones of the civic body, including Secunderabad, Charminar, Rajendranagar, Shamshabad, Khairatabad and Golconda.

According to a press release, the divine waste collection drive will be held at Bhu Lakshmi Mandir in the Charminar Zone, Shiva Anjaneya Swamy Temple in the Secunderabad Zone, Sri Venkateswara Temple at Hari Hari Kshetram in the Rajendranagar Zone, Sri Dharm Sai Mandir in the Shamshabad Zone, Sri Sri Sri Mahankali Pochamma Devalayam in the Khairatabad Zone, and Sri Vishwa Anjaneya Bhaktha Samajam Temple Trust in the Golconda Zone.

GHMC officials said the initiative aims to promote the scientific disposal of religious offerings and encourage sustainable management of sacred waste across the city.

🙏 Give sacred items a respectful farewell.



Owing to the overwhelming response received for GHMC's previous Sacred Collection Drives at Yousufguda and Jubilee Hills, GHMC is now organizing the Udvasana Program simultaneously at six temples across Hyderabad, making it easier for… pic.twitter.com/6COJZlHV7T — GHMC (@GHMCOnline) June 26, 2026

The collection of sacred items will start at 8.30 am and conclude at 11 am. No items will be accepted after 11 am, and citizens may bring old deity photographs, damaged pooja frames, idols, calendars and other worshipped sacred items from their homes, the press release said.

GHMC aims to ensure that devotion is handled with dignity while contributing towards a cleaner, greener and more sustainable Hyderabad.