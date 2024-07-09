GHMC to focus on sanitation, infra development in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a meeting held at Buddha Bhavan, GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata underscored the critical need for enhanced sanitation measures and timely completion of infrastructure projects across the city. She specifically highlighted the upcoming GAS survey, crucial for revenue increase within the stipulated period.

The commissioner reviewed the issues of the respective departments with the officials of the Revenue, Sanitation, Town Planning and Finance Departments.

A key focal point of the discussions was the mitigation of Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs) and the prompt removal of floating debris from city canals to prevent water stagnation during monsoons.

The commissioner emphasized the importance of maintaining public toilets to high standards and ensuring their full functionality across all GHMC zones.

Furthermore, operational strategies were discussed upon for Swachh Autos, tasked with efficient door-to-door garbage collection.