GHMC unveils new Zonal, Circle offices; 60 engineers posted to SWM

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) announced the locations of its 12 Zonal and 60 Circle offices, following its recent expansion.

Previously, GHMC had six Zones, 30 Circles, and 150 Wards. With the recent merger of 27 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) the number now stands at 12 Zones, 60 Circles, and 300 Wards.

On Saturday, December 27, the office addresses of the newly appointed Zonal Commissioners were made public in a release.

These transfers were made based on administrative grounds to strengthen waste management operations across the newly configured municipal jurisdiction. It is expected to improve the efficiency of solid waste management services in the rapidly expanding Greater Hyderabad region.

Meanwhile, 60 deputy executive engineers have been posted to the Solid Waste Management (SWM) wing.