GHMC unveils new Zonal, Circle offices; 60 engineers posted to SWM

Sixty deputy executive engineers have been posted to the Solid Waste Management (SWM) wing.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 28th December 2025 9:29 pm IST
GHMC
GHMC

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) announced the locations of its 12 Zonal and 60 Circle offices, following its recent expansion.

Advertisement

Previously, GHMC had six Zones, 30 Circles, and 150 Wards. With the recent merger of 27 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) the number now stands at 12 Zones, 60 Circles, and 300 Wards.

On Saturday, December 27, the office addresses of the newly appointed Zonal Commissioners were made public in a release.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

These transfers were made based on administrative grounds to strengthen waste management operations across the newly configured municipal jurisdiction. It is expected to improve the efficiency of solid waste management services in the rapidly expanding Greater Hyderabad region.

Meanwhile, 60 deputy executive engineers have been posted to the Solid Waste Management (SWM) wing.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 28th December 2025 9:29 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button