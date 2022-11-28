Ghulam Nabi Azad begins 3-day visit to Kishtwar-Doda belt

Published: 28th November 2022
Jammu: Democratic Azad Party chief Ghulam Nabi Azad Monday began a three-day outreach visit to Doda and Kishtwar districts and said his party is getting strong with new people joining it.

The former Congress leader met multiple people in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district and enquired about their problems.

“A lot of people are leaving other parties and joining us. It is a good thing for us. It strengthens our party,” Azad told reporters.

Thanking the people of Jammu and Kashmir, he said, “Whenever I visit any place, people join us.”

Asked about the rise in the number of voters in the Union Territory, Azad said, “For a long period, the voter’s lists were not revised.”

