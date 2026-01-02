Gig workers strike: Zomato founder calls protestors ‘miscreants’, TGPWU hits back

What started as a protest strike demanding equity in pay and more worker rights has turned into a blatant dismissal by delivery platforms. In fact Zomato claimed that the number of deliveries surpassed records on New Year’s Eve, the day of the strike. The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU), which organised nationwide protests on December 31, also hit back at the companies.

The TGPWU had called for basic rights that the workers were being denied. However, Zomato and BlinkIt founder Deepinder Goyal stated that both platforms recorded more than 75 lakh deliveries on the day of the protest.

He took to X, saying that deliveries took place at “a record pace unaffected by calls for strikes,” dismissing the entire union’s purpose of the strike.

Calling the protestors “miscreants”, he alleged that the “0.1 per cent” of the protestors were illegally taking parcels away from the gig workers choosing to work, adding that they were assaulted and intimidated into not working the day of the strike.

Zomato and Blinkit delivered at a record pace yesterday, unaffected by calls for strikes that many of us heard over the past few days.



Support from local law enforcement helped keep the small number of miscreants in check, enabling 4.5 lakh+ delivery partners across both… — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) January 1, 2026

This, he added after mentioning that local authorities had helped with “clear enforcement” to ensure that delivery workers were working, prompting various unions to counter-accuse delivery platforms of using police force to weaken the effect of the protest.

“The 0.1% miscreants were illegally snatching parcels from those who wanted to work, beating them up, and threatening to damage their bikes. Which is why local law authorities had to intervene on their own,” Goyal clarified.

The striking workers had demanded a fairer payment process and an additional ban on 10-minute deliveries, which they asserted included fast-paced driving to complete a delivery under the 10-minute window, putting their lives in danger.

Meanwhile, the TGPWU responded to Goyal’s claims, saying, “Branding protesting workers as ‘miscreants’, ‘fraudsters’ or ‘political tools’ is an old tactic—used when uncomfortable truths are raised.” The union in an X post claimed that allegations of violence used by gig workers have no independent evidence.

“What is documented is: arbitrary terminations, no appeal process, & livelihoods switched off by algorithms,” the union said. Led by Salahuddin, the TGPWU further said gig and platform workers deserve fair laws and not “fear, defamation, or divide and rule.”

“When workers demand dignity, they are labelled criminals. When companies deny rights, it’s called ‘innovation.’ India deserves fair laws for gig workers—not fear, defamation, or divide-and-rule.”