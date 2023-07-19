Gigi Hadid released after being arrested for travelling with marijuana

Los Angeles: Supermodel Gigi Hadid’s summer vacation did not start on a good note.

As per eonline.com, Hadid and her friend Leah McCarthy were arrested and then released in the Cayman Islands after customs officials found marijuana in their possession.

According to local outlet Cayman Marl Road, shortly after Hadid and her pal arrived via a private plane, customs officials allegedly found “ganja and utensils used for the consumption of ganja” in their luggage.

Hadid and her friend were then arrested on “suspicion of Importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja,” the outlet reports, adding that they were then taken to the Prisoner Detention Center, where they were released on bail.

Two days later, on July 12, Hadid and her pal were formally charged during a court appearance, where they pleaded guilty and were both fined USD 1,000, according to Cayman Marl Road. They are not facing any charges.

“Gigi was travelling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license,” her rep tells E! News. “It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island.”