Gill replaces Rohit as ODI captain; Kohli, Rohit in squad for Australia tour

The ODIs are scheduled to be played in Sydney, Adelaide, and Melbourne between October 19 and 25 and will be followed by a five-match T20 series.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 4th October 2025 4:17 pm IST
Indian cricket team
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill

Ahmedabad: In a significant transition move, opener Shubman Gill was on Saturday named captain of the Indian ODI team for the upcoming tour of Australia, replacing senior batter Rohit Sharma at the helm.

Rohit, along with Virat Kohli, has been named in the 15-member squad announced by the BCCI, signalling a gradual shift in leadership without fully sacrificing the experience.

Shreyas Iyer has been named vice-captain for the three-match series.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the ODI leg of the tour to manage his workload, while promising left-hander Yashasvi Jaiswal has been recalled to the 50-over setup after a string of consistent performances in T20 internationals.

Indian ODI squad for Australia tour: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

India’s T20I squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.

