Girl, 14, held captive for days, raped in UP’s Bhadohi

The incident occurred earlier this month," Kotwali Police Station SHO Ajay Kumar Seth said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 6th April 2023 9:10 pm IST
Hyderabad: Principal, staff booked in Narsingi student suicide case
Representative Image

Bhadohi: A man has been booked for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl earlier this month holding her captive for three days, police said on Thursday.

“We have received a complaint of from family members of a 14-year-old girl who was allegedly kept forcibly at a place for three days and raped by one Rishi Seth.

Also Read
Rape can’t be alleged because relationship between 2 persons didn’t lead to marriage: HC

The incident occurred earlier this month,” Kotwali Police Station SHO Ajay Kumar Seth said.

MS Education Academy

Seth was booked under several sections of the IPC and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act on Wednesday.

“The victim was taken for a medical examination and we have formed a team to arrest the accused,” said the SHO.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 6th April 2023 9:10 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button