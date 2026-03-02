Girl administered injection at medical store in UP’s Gorakhpur, dies

Gorakhpur: A nine-year-old girl died allegedly after being administered an injection at a medical store in the Uruwa area here, police said on Monday, March 2.

The incident took place on Sunday evening.

The deceased, Divya, a resident of Masuriya village under the Bansgaon police station area, was suffering from a mild cough and fever, police said.

According to a complaint lodged by the girl’s mother, Shashikala, she took her daughter to S N Medical Store in Joharabad around 4 pm on Sunday for treatment.

Shashikala claimed the store operator administered an injection to Divya immediately after seeing her. Within minutes, her daughter’s condition deteriorated rapidly, causing her to collapse and die.

After the child’s death, the store operator, whose identity has not yet been disclosed by police, locked the store and fled, police said.

Police reached the spot after being informed about the incident and sent the body for post-mortem.

Station House Officer, Bansgaon, Jitendra Kumar Singh said the exact cause of death would be known after the post-mortem report comes.

A case has been registered based on Shashikala’s complaint and efforts are being made to trace the accused.

Uruwa Primary Health Centre in-charge Dr J P Tiwari termed the incident serious and said medical stores are authorised only to sell medicines and are not permitted to administer injections or provide treatment like a clinic.

A detailed report has been forwarded to the chief medical officer and the deputy chief medical officer for further action, he said.