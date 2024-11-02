Girl child raped, murdered by uncle in Andhra, CM warns of stern action

Vennelapalem: A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by her relative at a village in Tirupati district and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday warned that people committing atrocities against women will be dealt with in a stringent manner.

Reacting to the incident, while launching a scheme in Anakapalli district, he said, “There are some rogues in society. Horrible people. Are they humans or animals?… If the law allows, a couple of them should be hanged in the middle of the road. Only then they will fear.”

Vowing not to spare such people, the CM said he would take measures to ensure that they tremble and the day of committing an atrocity against a woman “would be their last day”.

Further, Naidu warned that strict punishment awaits those people who view women as a source of entertainment.

According to Tirupati district superintendent of police L Subbarayudu, Nagaraju (24), who is the victim’s maternal uncle, lured the girl to a secluded place in AM Puram village by offering her snacks on Friday evening and committed the crime.

“Nagaraju lives near the girl’s house and used to play with her everyday. Yesterday (Friday) evening he took her to a shop and bought some snacks. Later, he took her away from her house and sexually assaulted and killed her,” he told PTI.

Later, the girl’s parents noticed that she was missing and searched for her, and came to know that she was last seen with Nagaraju.

They lodged a police complaint. The police immediately registered a missing case and took Nagaraju into custody. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime, they said.

Later, police took Nagaraju along to search for the girl’s body and found it near a government school around 9 pm on Friday.

Nagaraju was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and other relevant sections.

The accused will be produced in a local court on Saturday.

Tirupati SP said they will seek a fast-track court for a speedy trial of the case.

Meanwhile, an official statement said Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha will visit the family of the minor girl and handover a cheque for Rs 10 lakh as ex gratia.