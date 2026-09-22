Girl dies in classroom in UP; Family blames DJ music

Balrampur: A girl died after she fell unconscious in her classroom, allegedly when loud music was being played on a DJ system during a Ganesh idol immersion procession passing nearby in Balrampur, officials said on Tuesday.

The family has attributed the girl’s condition to the loud music being played on a DJ system during the procession. However, the exact cause of death has not yet been established, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Vaishnavi Mishra, a Class 2 student at a private school in Balrampur town.

According to the officials, Mishra was attending her class on Monday when a Ganesh immersion procession playing loud music on a DJ system passed alongside the school.

The girl suddenly became unconscious and collapsed on her seat. Teachers immediately took her to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

A CCTV recording purportedly showing the incident has also surfaced. The footage shows the girl losing consciousness three times while sitting in her seat.

A witness, Pawan Tripathi, said the procession was passing near the school while classes were in progress and the DJ music was extremely loud.

School manager Ashish Upadhyay said the girl was apparently healthy in the morning and was studying with her classmates when the procession passed nearby.

Dr Giridhar Chauhan of the District Memorial Hospital said the girl was brought to the facility in a dead condition.

He said the girl’s father had told doctors that her health deteriorated because of the loud DJ music.

The incident has triggered anger among local residents, with several social, political and religious organisations demanding restrictions on the use of loudspeakers and DJ systems during processions and festivals.

A meeting of representatives of various social and religious organisations was held at the Nagar Palika Parishad auditorium, where a decision was taken to seek a complete ban on DJs in the municipal area.

Nagar Palika Parishad chairman Dhirendra Pratap Singh expressed grief over the girl’s death and said it had been decided that DJs would be completely prohibited during upcoming festivals in the municipal area.

“No DJ will be allowed to enter the municipal area,” he said, adding that representatives of the municipality and other organisations would meet the district magistrate on Wednesday to demand a complete ban.

Circle Officer (City) Abhishek Singh said police had received information about the girl’s death and were investigating the matter.

“No complaint has been received from the family so far. The CCTV footage is being examined and all aspects of the incident are being investigated,” he said.