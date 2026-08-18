Girl killed for meeting boy in Haryana; father, grandfather held

Hisar: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly killed over suspicion of having met a boy in Haryana’s Hisar, police said, adding that her father and grandfather have been arrested in this connection.

The girl’s grandfather Dharampal and father Vinod were arrested on Monday, August 17, in connection with the murder and the subsequent dumping of her body into a canal, the police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Adampur Harish said on Tuesday, August 18, that both the accused would be produced in court.

The police had received inputs that Dharampal and Vinod allegedly killed the girl, stuffed her body into a sack and threw it into the Kishangarh canal near the Dhani Mohabbatpur bridge.

Acting on the information, the police later recovered the girl’s body from the canal.

According to the police, the girl’s father suspected that the teenager met a boy on August 9. Driven by this suspicion, Vinod and Dharampal allegedly strangled her to death on the night of August 11, the police said.