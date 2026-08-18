Girl killed for meeting boy in Haryana; father, grandfather held

The girl's grandfather Dharampal and father Vinod were arrested on Monday, August 17, in connection with the murder and the subsequent dumping of her body into a canal.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Handcuffs hanging on prison bars symbolising law enforcement and criminal justice.
Representational image

Hisar: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly killed over suspicion of having met a boy in Haryana’s Hisar, police said, adding that her father and grandfather have been arrested in this connection.

The girl’s grandfather Dharampal and father Vinod were arrested on Monday, August 17, in connection with the murder and the subsequent dumping of her body into a canal, the police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Adampur Harish said on Tuesday, August 18, that both the accused would be produced in court.

Subhan Bakery

The police had received inputs that Dharampal and Vinod allegedly killed the girl, stuffed her body into a sack and threw it into the Kishangarh canal near the Dhani Mohabbatpur bridge.

Acting on the information, the police later recovered the girl’s body from the canal.

According to the police, the girl’s father suspected that the teenager met a boy on August 9. Driven by this suspicion, Vinod and Dharampal allegedly strangled her to death on the night of August 11, the police said.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button