GITEX to host world’s first public flight of a flying car X2 in Dubai

Abu Dhabi: GITEX Global, the region’s largest technology event and one of the most prominent in the world, to host the world’s first public flight of a Chinese tech firm, XPENG AEROHT’s electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) two-seater flying car.

GITEX 2022 will be held at the Dubai World Trade Center, from October 10 to October 14, will host 5,000 companies across two million square feet of exhibition space — a 25 percent increase year-over-year — divided into 26 halls.

Also Read Dubai: GITEX Global 2022 to kick off in October

One of the attractions will be the eVTOL flying car.

The electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) flying car – called the X2 – is the latest in a generation of future vehicles independently developed by Xpeng.

The special flight will be held in the emirate with the support of its official partner, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce.

Also Read Dubai: Flying car set for launch in 2023

The X2 is equipped with an intelligent flight control system and autonomous flight capabilities and is the latest generation of flying car independently developed by XPeng subsidiary XPeng Aeroht.

The X2 car produces zero carbon emissions during flight, the car can reach speeds of 130 kilometers per hour.

Also Read Dubai: EVs to create digital maps for first driverless taxis

“This year, my office has partnered with GITEX to ensure that we’re not just showcasing technology, but actually inventing and developing technology,” said Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for AI, Digital Economy & Remote Work Applications, as he delivered the welcome note at the official Gitex Global 2022 press conference.