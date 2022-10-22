‘Giving aunty vibes’, Trolls target Suhana Khan [Video]

Mumbai: In today’s world, it has become easy to be targeted and judged by trolls, especially when it comes to celebrities and the star kids. Their every action is scrutinised by the social media users. Latest celeb to face the same is Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan daughter Suhana Khan.

Suhana Khan was recently spotted at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party. In a video shared by the famous photographer Manav Manglani on Instagram, the star kid was spotted wearing a golden saree and she looked absolutely gorgeous. While several social media user showered love, a section of netizens quickly jumped to the comments section and trolled her walking style. Several pointed that she looks uncomfortable as walks like a robot and others called her ‘aunty’.

Here are a few comments from the post

“Sorry for saree n designer”

“Giving thora aunty vibes and the shoes clearly make her uncomfortable”

“Are baba yeh robo jyada lag rahi hai chalte hue”

There were a few good comments supporting the star kid one user wrote “FYI wise minds don’t see the results but the effort behind. Have some decency while you comment.”

“Looking Stunning (Heart Emoji) haa thoda nervous hai but it’s fine hota hai kabhi kabhi”.

On the professional front, Suhana Khan is all set to step foot in Bollywood with the film The Archies on the OTT platform directed by Zoya Akhtar.