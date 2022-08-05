Gizmore unveils its new Make in India gaming smartwatch ‘GIZFIT Ultra’

New Delhi: With an aim to woo users, homegrown mobile accessories brand Gizmore on Friday unveiled a new gaming smartwatch — GIZFIT Ultra — that is designed keeping in mind the requirements of the current gaming generation, starting at Rs 1,799.

While the launch price of GIZFIT Ultra is Rs 5,999, it will retail exclusively on Flipkart from August 7 at the best buy price of Rs 1,799.

This special price is only for the first four days, after which GIZFIT Ultra will be available for Rs 2,699.

“We are a young and energetic brand that is working towards bringing innovative feature-packed devices to customers. We have delivered many industry-firsts and are delighted to launch GIZFIT Ultra, a comprehensive smartwatch targeted at gaming and fitness enthusiasts,” Sanjay Kumar Kalirona, CEO and Co-founder Gizmore, said in a statement.

“It offers a bouquet of features, and our customers will enjoy wearing this smartwatch. We are confident that GIZFIT Ultra will help us in further strengthening our smartwatch portfolio,” he added.

The GIZFIT Ultra features a 1.69-inch HD curve display with 500 nits brightness, which is said to provide excellent sunlight visibility. It packs various health and fitness features and over 60 sports modes. The features are designed to keep the mind and body fit.

Also Read iPhone 14 base model likely to cost $799 like its predecessor

GIZFIT Ultra is an AI Voice Search-enabled Bluetooth calling smartwatch and is compatible with both Alexa and Apple Siri. It has an IP 68 waterproof certification, making it the perfect companion for the current monsoon season.

Avid gamers will be delighted with GIZFIT Ultra as it is not just a smartwatch. It comes with three pre-installed games.

The smartwatch also features a built-in speaker and mic that delivers crystal clear sound quality.

Along with oxygen saturation levels (SpO2) and pulse rate, GIZFIT Ultra can track all the popular sporting activities and workouts and even help check one’s menstrual cycle.

Gizmore is a staunch believer of Make in India initiative and has been rapidly expanding its home audio, personal audio and smart wearable range.

It has recently roped in ace cricketer Dinesh Karthik as its brand ambassador and will soon unveil an integrated 360-degree campaign to reach a wider audience.