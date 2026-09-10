Glance among first Indian Deep-Tech platforms on Apple iOS

New Delhi: Home-grown agentic e-commerce firm Glance has become one of the first deep-tech players to integrate its online shopping technology platform into Apple’s iOS operating system, a top official of the company said.

Glance has been widely present across most of the Android devices, where it displays content and provides shopping options to consumers on the screen saver of their locked device.

Naveen Tewari, founder and CEO of InMobi and Glance, said that for the first time in the company’s history, Glance was featured on the world’s biggest technology stage, Apple’s flagship event.

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“Together, we worked on bringing agentic commerce directly into this experience, enabling a consumer’s shopping intent to translate into discovery and action. We worked on how Glance’s commerce intelligence could work alongside Apple’s on-device intelligence, combining the strengths of both to create a more seamless and intelligent shopping experience,” he said in a social media post.

Glance Chief Operating Officer Mansi Jain said that consumers could have actually downloaded Glance, which has always been present on Apple via the application.

“But this is the first time we have done a deep integration directly with Apple to bring this out. This is a deep tech integration, in which we have literally worked on top of their Apple intelligence. In fact, we are one of the only global players to build on top of their on-device models to bring Glance to Apple users,” she said.

Jain said that an on-device model means that the Glance platform has been integrated with the Apple foundational models, which are there on the device.

“Now the entire image generation processing happens on (the) device (iPhone) for the consumer. It is not leaving the consumer’s device,” she said.

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone Duo will come with iOS 27, which will have Glance integrated with it.