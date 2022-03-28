Glen Maxwell’s Indian wedding in Chennai video goes viral

Chennai: Australian all-rounder Glen Maxwell had tied the knot with his Indian origin fiancee Vini Raman, a week ago in Australia. However, the couple conducted the Indian wedding rituals in Chennai, the visuals of which have gone viral.

Maxwell and Vini had decided to conduct two wedding ceremonies as Vini is of Indian origin.

The couple completed their Indian-style wedding this week and the video of the ceremony has gone viral. In the video, both Maxwell and Vini are seen exchanging garlands and participating in the ‘Varmala’ ceremony which is a popular ritual in Tamil marriages.

Happy Married life Maxwell and Vini pic.twitter.com/FAP61w4QeQ — Ayush Prajapati (@im_ayush___) March 28, 2022

The wedding card of Maxwell and Vini that was printed in Tamil also went viral on the Internet. The couple got engaged in 2020 just before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Maxwell who is playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was retained by the side with a fee of Rs 11 crore and he will be joining the team in a few days, according to RCB sources.