Glimpses of Shehnaaz Gill’s expensive new home in Mumbai

Mumbai: The former Bigg Boss contestant and actress Shehnaaz Gill has been in the news lately for her successful career and personal life. She has been making waves in the entertainment industry since her debut and has amassed a massive fan following across the country.

Her popularity has only been increasing with each passing day. Shehnaaz has since worked on several music videos and Punjabi films, which have further cemented her position as one of the most prominent faces in the industry.

Net Worth

The actress’ net worth is estimated to be around Rs 30cr, owing to her skyrocketed career in films, brand endorsements deals and more.

Shehnaaz Gill’s New Home

Shehnaaz Gill recently purchased a lavish new home in Mumbai and she confirmed the same on her Instagram a couple of days ago. The news of her new home has excited her fans, and some glimpses of her luxurious new abode have been doing the rounds on social media. The photos show a stunning, spacious, and elegantly designed apartment that boasts modern amenities and lavish interiors. Check out the pictures below.

Shehnaaz Gill, who is also known for her beautiful voice, has a recording corner at her home, which has a microphone and other equipment for recording music. The setup seems to be a comfortable and creative space for the young artist to work on her music.

On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill will be next seen in her second Bollywood film helmed by Rhea Kapoor. More details about the movie are still awaited.