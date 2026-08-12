Global AI knowledge platform launched in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A digital platform intended to bring together researchers, technology experts, entrepreneurs and policymakers working in artificial intelligence (AI) was launched here on Wednesday, August 12, by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR).

The platform, called “AI Hub Switzerland,” has been developed as a comprehensive AI reference layer to address the information overload created by the thousands of new AI tools, research papers, standards and regulatory guidelines emerging every day, according to a statement by its founder Sridhar Gande.

Rather than functioning merely as a directory of AI tools, the platform seeks to offer startups, enterprises, researchers and AI professionals knowledge and compliance-related information in a single place, the statement said.

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It currently hosts more than 125 verified AI tools across 15 categories, along with over 50 real-world enterprise case studies detailing the return on investment achieved through their implementation. It also carries information on more than 23 global AI governance frameworks, including the European Union’s AI Act and the standards laid down by the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

The platform is intended to help organisations choose AI technologies suited to their requirements, assess their use and implement them in compliance with international regulations.