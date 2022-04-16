Asaduddin Owaisi greeted with black flags in Ahmedabad

16th April 2022
New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday gave an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the killings of civilians in Nagaland.

All India Majlis-e-Ittihad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi was on Friday greeted with black flags as he arrived in Ahmedabad.

Owiasi’s convoy was allegedly interrupted by a group of Mulims who waved black flags at the him, raising slogans such as “Owaisi go back, Owaisi BJP agent”. As traffic came to halt, AIMIM party workers helped him move ahead amid the protesters.

It is to be noted that the Hyderabad MP is on a tour of Gujarat to assess the atmosphere of the poll-bound state.

Addressing the media, the MP said he is confident about his party making inroads into the state during the elections, which are slated for December this year.

Speaking of the debacle in Uttar Pradesh, the AIMIM supremo said that the party couldn’t make an impact in the state since it began campaigning 18 days before the elections. He further asserted that the party will campaign vigorously and will be successful in the Gujarat assembly elections. Owaisi blamed Congress for the BJP’s continued success in the state.

