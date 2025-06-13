Global March to Gaza: Thousands join to demand end to blockade

Thousands of activists from around the world are marching towards the Gaza Strip in a peaceful show of solidarity, demanding an end to genocide and the humanitarian blockade imposed amid Israel’s ongoing war on the besieged enclave since October 7, 2023.

This initiative, known as the Global March to Gaza, will take place from Friday, June 13 to Friday, June 20. The main march is expected to begin on Sunday, June 15, with participants from more than 80 countries planning to walk from El Arish to the Rafah border crossing. Many have arrived in Egypt via flights and organised buses. Notably, healthcare professionals from 54 nations are also taking part.

The world's leaders don't and won't act to end the starvation and slaughter of the Palestinian people.



So people from around the world are coming together to march from #Cairo to #Rafah, starting today, to break Israel's blockade of Gaza and to #FreePalestine! https://t.co/FqJWvhn0Sk — Global March To Gaza (@globalmarchgaza) June 13, 2025

Why Gaza needs help?

Since the war began, nearly 55,000 Palestinians have died—most of them women and children.

In March 2025, Israel closed all border crossings, stopping most humanitarian aid. Now, aid agencies warn that a famine could spread across Gaza, where 2.4 million people live.

The United Nations has described Gaza as “the hungriest place on Earth.”

How the march is unfolding

One group of marchers started in Cairo, Egypt, on Thursday, June 12. They are taking buses to El Arish, and then walking about 50 kilometres to the Rafah border, the only crossing between Egypt and Gaza.

HUNDREDS OF DUTCH ACTIVISTS DUTCH HEADED🇳🇱🇵🇸🇪🇬🇪🇬 TO GAZA DEPORTED BY EGYPT

We have been forced into the plane’



A Dutch delegation taking part in the international ‘March to Gaza’ convoy was deported by Egyptian authorities upon arrival in Cairo, Egypt on June 12.



The group… pic.twitter.com/LR6tYKqQ8R — Dr. Renee Levant (@ReneeLevant) June 13, 2025

Another group, known as the Soumoud Convoy – meaning steadfastness in Arabic – set off from Tunis on Monday, June 9, travelling in buses and cars across North Africa to join the march in Egypt.

Sumud, a North African-led aid convoy to break Israel’s siege on Gaza, is on its way to Rafah. Over 1,000 people are on the convoy, and more joining as it passes through countries like Tunisia and Libya. pic.twitter.com/vgYB0OVCgI — AJ+ (@ajplus) June 13, 2025

Some people were stopped

According to Reuters and AFP, some international participants were barred from continuing their journey. Reports indicate that 73 individuals were deported to Istanbul, while over 100 others were detained at the airport. Around 200 more were questioned or stopped at hotels in Cairo.

Other efforts to deliver aid

On June 9, the ship Madleen attempted to reach Gaza carrying humanitarian aid. Among those on board were Greta Thunberg, Rima Hassan, and Omar Faiad.

However, the vessel was intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters before reaching its destination.