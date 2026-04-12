Global Sumud Flotilla’s second mission set to sail towards Gaza from Barcelona

Nearly 1,000 volunteers from 70 countries join expanded flotilla aiming to challenge Gaza blockade and deliver humanitarian aid.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th April 2026 9:09 am IST
Global Sumud Flotilla boats docked in Barcelona with Palestinian flags ahead of Gaza-bound mission.
Global Sumud Flotilla vessels at Barcelona port before departure for Gaza on April 12. Photo: Anadolu Agency

The Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) is set to launch its second mission from Barcelona. Spain, on Sunday, April 12, aiming to challenge Israel’s blockade on Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid by sea.

The initiative, led by international activists and NGOs, brings together around 70 boats and nearly 1,000 volunteers from 70 countries, marking a significant expansion from its previous voyage in September 2025.

Larger mobilisation, renewed focus

Organisers say the mission is intended to draw global attention to conditions in Gaza and push for the opening of a humanitarian corridor.

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In a press statement, Pablo Castilla, a spokesperson for the flotilla, said the initiative seeks to “condemn international complicity” and demand accountability, while facilitating aid access by sea and land.

He also noted that international focus on Gaza has shifted amid broader regional developments, including tensions involving Iran and Lebanon.

Wider international participation

This year’s mission features participation from organisations such as Greenpeace and Open Arms, alongside support from the Barcelona municipality.

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Organisers added that the flotilla is being coordinated with civil society groups and experts in legal, maritime and media fields to ensure compliance with international frameworks.

Background and previous interception

The flotilla’s earlier attempt was intercepted in international waters, with participants detained and later deported, according to organisers. They also reported disruptions to communications during the operation.

Humanitarian context

Israel has enforced a blockade on Gaza since 2007. The territory continues to face a severe humanitarian situation marked by displacement, infrastructure damage and shortages of essential supplies following the war that began in October 2023.

Organisers say the latest mission aims to bring renewed international attention to these conditions while advocating for sustained humanitarian access.

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Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th April 2026 9:09 am IST

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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