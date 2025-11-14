Hyderabad: The excitement around SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film SSMB 29 has reached a peak as fans gear up for the grand Globe Trotter event at Ramoji Film City on November 15. With Mahesh Babu leading the cast along with Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the buzz is spreading everywhere.

Passport Pass Creates Nationwide Craze

This time, entry is not allowed with a regular pass. Fans must hold a special yellow passport designed like an international travel document. It carries the trident symbol and photos of Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Rajamouli. The passport also includes guidelines and a map of Ramoji Film City. The design has gone viral on social media and has increased the excitement.

Fans Stand in Huge Lines as Videos Go Viral

The main highlight now is the massive rush for passes. Every distribution point is crowded. Fans are waiting for hours outside Hyderabad offices to get their Globe Trotter passports. A viral video shows Mahesh Babu fans standing outside producer Dil Raju’s office, creating chaos as they try to secure their entry. Authorities have requested everyone to stay calm and collect passes safely.

Every Area regarding passes are full of crowd !



Don’t rush and be safe, passes will be given night and tomorrow 😳



It’s just an event even telecast on HOTSTAR but still the people wanted to watch in live 🔥#GlobeTrotter @urstrulyMaheshpic.twitter.com/R205uWzJlE — MASS MB MANIA ™ (@MASSMBMANIA) November 14, 2025

Fan clubs are working nonstop to help people secure their entries. One fan club posted on X asking Hyderabad fans to fill out a form to claim a single passport. Entries were accepted only until the evening, creating a sense of urgency. Passports must be collected within the given time slot, and several fan clubs are also distributing them offline. This has created a festival-like atmosphere in many parts of the city.

The event will be telecast at 7 PM IST on JioHotstar, and international viewers can watch it on Variety’s YouTube channel.