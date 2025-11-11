Hyderabad: The excitement around Superstar Mahesh Babu and director SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film SSMB 29 has reached its peak. Touted as one of the biggest launches in Indian cinema history, the film’s grand title reveal event is set to take place on November 15, 2025, at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. Fans from across the country are eagerly waiting to witness what promises to be an unforgettable cinematic spectacle.

1. LED Screen Setup

A massive 130-foot-wide and 100-foot-high LED screen is being constructed for the event. This extraordinary setup will showcase visuals and effects on a scale never seen before in India, creating a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Mahesh Babu fans.

2. No Media Cameras Allowed

Hotstar, which has acquired the exclusive live-streaming rights, has restricted the entry of external media cameras. Only Hotstar will stream the event live on its platform, ensuring complete control over the visuals and coverage.

3. Exclusive Three-Minute Reveal Video

A three-minute exclusive video will unveil the film’s title, concept, and first looks of Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra. The teaser will offer fans their first glimpse into Rajamouli’s grand vision and Mahesh Babu’s new avatar.

4. Star-Studded Event and Massive Entry

Top celebrities like Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran, along with several film industry icons, are expected to attend the event. Adding to the spectacle, a huge and massive entry is being planned by S. S. Karthikeya and SS Rajamouli for Superstar Mahesh Babu. This grand entry will be one of the most talked-about moments of the evening, setting the tone for the entire celebration.

5. Massive Crowd and Traffic Precautions

Over one lakh fans are expected to attend the GlobeTrotter event. With such a massive turnout, authorities have advised fans to follow safety rules and avoid bringing children or elderly individuals. Proper crowd and traffic management will be a major challenge around Ramoji Film City.

The SSMB 29 title event marks the beginning of a new era in Indian cinema. With Rajamouli’s direction, Mahesh Babu’s star power, and an event of global scale, this launch will go down as one of the most spectacular celebrations ever witnessed.