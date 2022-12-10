Gmail down across world, crores of users affected

Many people worldwide complained of their inability to use Gmail or Google Mail. Over the past hour, Gmail outage status has risen, according to Downdetector.com.

Users in India complained about emails that were never delivered and an unresponsive Gmail app.

Many resorted to social media to express their displeasure at the inconvenience.

“Is Gmail service down in India? Not able to send any emails nor receiving them from another end. @gmail,” one user tweeted.

“Y’all there is a global gmail outage. In case y’all didn’t know,” another said.

