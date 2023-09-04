GMR Hyderabad International Airport awarded 4-star rating

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) has received the coveted 4-star rating from Skytrax, a renowned global benchmark for evaluating the quality of airports.

The announcement came after an in-depth audit that assessed various aspects of the airport’s operations. GHIAL confirmed this accomplishment in an official statement.

The Skytrax World Airport Star Rating is a prestigious award in the aviation industry, serving as a gauge for measuring the quality of airports throughout the world.

The 4-star rating awarded to GHIAL is the result of a rigorous examination encompassing a wide range of factors, including the airport’s general atmosphere, the quality of its passenger services, its level of cleanliness, and its operational efficiency.

Also Read Gold hidden in grinder mixer seized at Hyderabad airport

CEO of GHIAL, Pradeep Panicker commented on the achievement, saying, “Through innovations focused on the needs of passengers and the establishment of new standards for operational excellence, Hyderabad Airport has emerged as a pioneer in reshaping the airport environment. We have introduced advanced digital technologies to simplify navigation and speed up check-in procedures, among other innovations.”

He added, “The airport would continue to deliver an experiential experience to passengers by fostering collaboration with various stakeholders of the airport ecosystem.”