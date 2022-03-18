GO 111: KCR planning to set up special authority

Hyderabad: The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced to revoke GO 111 which includes 84 villages with an area of 1.32 lakh acres equivalent to 538 square km which is equivalent to the GHMC limits. The famous reservoirs Osman Sagar (Gandipet) and Himayat Sagar are also located in this area.

KCR is planning to set up an authority for development projects in the area by safeguarding these reservoirs.

According to sources, KCR called a meeting of the officials in Pragati Bhawan. He ordered the Urban Development officials to protect forest lands measuring 1.32 lakh acres. He also instructed the officials to promote green areas coming under GO 111.

Emphasized on safeguarding the water bodies, promoting the forest lands and ensuring the water in Osman Sagar and Himyat Sagar in line with Kunda Pochamma and Milna Sugar while carrying on development projects in the area.

After the threat by the environmentalists to go to the supreme court, KCR is planning to obtain permission from various courts by assuring protection of the areas around the water reservoirs and carrying out the development project without harming the environment.

According to his plan, 1 km from both the water Reservoirs will be declared as a buffer zone. Similarly, no construction activity shall be allowed in an area of 6 km. From 6 to 10 km only 25% construction activity will be allowed. And only 50% of construction activities will be allowed in the areas beyond this limit.

According to the plan, builders planning to construct residential apartments will have to give an undertaking for setting up sewage treatment plants.

KCR is planning to set up a special authority for protecting the areas coming under GO 111 which will prepare a new master plan for the development of the area as a new planned city.