Go scuba diving at this Vizag beach, just 600 km from Hyderabad

Visakhapatnam has long been a weekend escape destination for Hyderabadis due to its rolling hills, golden beaches, delicious seafood, and, most importantly, its proximity. But not many know that, beyond the usual tourist attractions, the coastal city offers something unexpected- scuba diving.

Scuba diving is often associated with exotic locations like the Andaman Islands, Lakshwadeep or international hotspots like the Maldives or Bali. But at Rushikonda Beach, Hyderabadis can dive into the Bay of Bengal to witness colourful marine life, coral reefs, and even unique rock formations, all within a day’s journey without expensive flights.

Rushikonda Beach: A scuba diving hub

Among the many beaches in Vizag, Rushikonda has emerged as the go-to spot for scuba diving. Just 15 km from Vishakapatnam city centre, this stretch of sand is not only scenic but also beginner-friendly. Certified operators here provide all the gear, safety training, and guidance needed, making it accessible even for those who have never set foot in the ocean before.

What sets Rushikonda apart is its underwater charm. Divers have reported spotting schools of colourful fish, starfish, and even the occasional moray eel, along with a fascinating natural rock arch beneath the sea. With dive depths of around 9 to 12 meters, it is shallow enough for first-timers yet exciting enough to leave you wanting more.

When to dive, cost and more

The best time to try scuba diving here is between October and March, when the sea is calm and underwater visibility is at its peak. Summers can get rough, while monsoons are best avoided due to high tides.

Several certified operators run scuba diving activities here. Livein Adventures, a PADI Dive Centre and Platypus Escapes are among the most trusted, offering beginner and professional programs. The cost is typically between Rs. 3500 to Rs. 6000 per person, depending on the package. This usually includes training, equipment, and a guided dive. These operators also provide underwater photography, so you can take snapshots of your dive alongside the fish.

For Hyderabadis seeking more than the usual hill views or beach strolls, scuba diving in Vizag is an adventure hiding in plain sight. Just 12 hours away from Hyderabad, Rushikonda Beach offers the thrill of exploring marine life without the need for a long-haul flight to international islands.