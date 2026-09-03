Goa Assembly clears bill allowing Housing Board joint ventures

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday introduced the Goa Housing Board (Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeking to amend the Goa Housing Board Act, 1968, and it was passed by the House.

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Goa Assembly clears bill allowing Housing Board joint ventures
Goa Assembly clears bill allowing Housing Board joint ventures

Panaji: The state assembly has passed a bill enabling the Goa Housing Board to execute schemes and development projects through joint ventures and revenue-sharing models.

Adopting a joint venture model would offer practical, financial and administrative advantages compared with independent construction by the board, as per the bill document.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday introduced the Goa Housing Board (Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeking to amend the Goa Housing Board Act, 1968, and it was passed by the House.

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The amendment inserts a new Section 28A, empowering the board, with prior approval of the state government, to enter into joint venture or development agreements with qualified and eligible entities for implementing housing schemes and projects.

The provision also allows the board to undertake projects on a revenue-sharing basis in accordance with rules to be framed by the state government.

As per the bill document, partnership models are increasingly being adopted by public authorities for efficient implementation of projects amid the prevailing real estate and regulatory environment.

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The state government will frame rules prescribing eligibility criteria, the format of joint venture agreements and the mechanism for implementing projects through revenue sharing.

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