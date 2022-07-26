Gold falls Rs 28; silver declines Rs 203

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 26th July 2022 8:08 pm IST
Gold falls Rs 28; silver declines Rs 203
Representative Image

New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Tuesday fell by Rs 28 to Rs 51,192 per 10 grams, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal finished at Rs 51,220 per 10 grams.

Silver also declined by Rs 203 to Rs 55,297 per kg from Rs 55,500 per kg in the previous trade.

MS Education Academy

“Following weaker global prices, spot gold prices for 24-carat gold in Delhi fell by Rs 28 per 10 grams,” Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,727 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 18.64 per ounce.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button