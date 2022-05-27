Gold jumps Rs 303; silver rallies Rs 1,023 amid firm global trends

New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Friday jumped Rs 303 to Rs 50,939 per 10 grams in line with rally in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal settled at Rs 50,636 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also rallied by Rs 1,023 to Rs 62,365 per kg from Rs 61,342 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,859 per ounce and silver gained marginally to USD 22.22 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded higher with spot gold prices at COMEX trading around half a per cent up at USD 1,859 per ounce on Friday,” said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.