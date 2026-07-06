Gold loan fraud: Second employee dies after suicide bid in Kerala

Police have arrested Sindhu, a native of Panangode, in connection with the case.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:
Representational image
Representational image

Thiruvananthapuram: The second of two employees of a private gold finance company who allegedly attempted suicide after a major gold-pledging fraud died while undergoing treatment in Vizhinjam here, police said on Monday, July 6.

The deceased was identified as Aishwarya (34), a native of Venganoor.

Another employee, Anju (28), also a native of Venganoor, had died on Saturday after the two allegedly consumed poison on June 30.

Subhan Bakery

Police have arrested Sindhu, a native of Panangode, in connection with the case.

Officials said more complaints alleging financial fraud have been received against her following her arrest.

According to the police, Anju and Aishwarya, who worked at separate branches of a private gold loan company, allegedly handed over around 70 sovereigns of gold pledged by customers to Sindhu after she allegedly promised them a commission.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Police said Sindhu had told them the ornaments would be pledged with other financial institutions offering lower interest rates and that the two employees would receive a commission from the transactions.

The alleged fraud came to light after customers sought the return of their pledged ornaments, following which the company’s management became aware of the irregularities.

Police said Anju and Aishwarya later approached Sindhu and asked her to return the ornaments.

Lord's Engineering College

However, Sindhu allegedly refused, claiming that she had already sold the gold, police said.

Unable to return the ornaments to their rightful owners, the two employees allegedly came under severe mental stress.

Police said they initially managed to replace some of the ornaments by borrowing money.

However, as more customers approached the company seeking the return of their pledged gold, Anju and Aishwarya found themselves in deeper trouble.

On June 30, the two allegedly consumed poison mixed with juice after leaving behind a suicide note, police said.

Based on the suicide note and a preliminary investigation, Vizhinjam police registered a case and arrested Sindhu on Sunday.

Police said several people have since approached them with complaints against Sindhu, alleging that she was involved in financial fraud and had siphoned off their money and gold.

Separate cheating cases will be registered based on the complaints, police said.

Police suspect that more people, including private moneylenders, may be linked to Sindhu, and their roles are under investigation, officials added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button