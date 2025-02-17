Gold prices in Dubai begin the week with a positive trend

In global markets on Monday morning, spot gold traded at 2,901.11 US dollars per ounce.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th February 2025 4:11 pm IST
Gold prices in Dubai begins week with inch higher
A woman shops for jewellery at a shop in the Gold Souq in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Photo: Reuters

Dubai: Gold prices in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), rose on Monday, February 17, as markets opened for the first trading day of the week.

According to the Dubai Jewellery Group, the gold prices in both the morning and afternoon on Monday remained unchanged compared to the closing rates on Sunday evening, February 16.

Also Read
Dubai: Landlords must give 90-day notice for rent hikes

Gold price overview for February 17 in Dubai

Gold typeFeb 17, morning (9:15 am)Feb 17, afternoon (1:30 PM UAE time)Feb 16, Sunday evening
24-carat Dirham 349.50 (Rs 8,265.04)Dirham 349.50 (Rs 8,265.04)Dirham 347.75 (Rs 8,223.65)
22-caratDirham 325.00 (Rs 7,685.66)Dirham 325.00 (Rs 7,685.66)Dirham 323.50 (Rs 7,650.19)
21-caratDirham 311.75 (Rs 7,372.32)Dirham 311.75 (Rs 7,372.32)Dirham 310.25 (Rs 7,336.85)
18-caratDirham 267.25 (Rs 6,319.98)Dirham 267.25 (Rs 6,319.98)Dirham 266.00 (Rs 6,290.42)

In global markets on Monday morning, spot gold traded at 2,901.11 US dollars per ounce, marking a 0.59 percent increase.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The surge in gold prices is attributed to factors such as the weakening US dollar, recent declines in US retail sales, and investor concerns over potential trade conflicts arising from President Donald Trump’s proposed reciprocal tariffs, Reuters reported.

Analysts suggest that ongoing geopolitical tensions, central banks diversifying from the US dollar, and inflationary pressures may continue to support high gold prices in the near future.

Investors continue to turn to gold as a safe store of value during times of political and economic instability, reinforcing its status as a key asset in diversified portfolios.

MS Creative School
Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th February 2025 4:11 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button