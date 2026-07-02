Gold rates surge in Hyderabad after nearing six-month low

Hyderabad: Gold rates in Hyderabad have climbed by over 2 percent on Thursday, June 2, after nearing a six-month low.

Yesterday, the prices for 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold were Rs 140780 and Rs 129050 respectively, which were near the six-month low recorded on January 4.

6-month low gold rates in Hyderabad

On January 4, the prices for 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold were Rs 135820 and Rs 124500 respectively.

Following are the gold rates in Hyderabad and other metro cities.

Indian cities 22-carat gold rates of 10 grams (in Rs) 24-carat gold rates of 10 grams (in Rs) New Delhi 131950 143930 Kolkata 131800 143780 Mumbai 131800 143780 Hyderabad 132500 144550 Chennai 134000 146180

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Metals on MCX

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (August) opened at Rs 1,43,882 per 10 grams.

At around 2 pm, the yellow metal was trading at Rs 1,44,501. During the session so far, gold touched an intraday low of Rs 1,43,771, down 0.45 percent or Rs 659, and a high of Rs 1,44,980.

According to market experts, investors are waiting for the US non-farm payrolls report for fresh cues on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory.

Comments from the US Federal Reserve Chairman suggested that there is no urgency to raise interest rates.

The future direction of gold rates in Hyderabad and globally will be decided by the geopolitical situation in the Middle East, economic data from the US market, and taxation.