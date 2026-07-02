Gold rates surge in Hyderabad after nearing six-month low

Yesterday, the prices for 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold were Rs 140780 and Rs 129050 respectively, which were near the six-month low recorded on January 4.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Gold rates surge in Hyderabad after nearing six-month low
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Gold rates in Hyderabad have climbed by over 2 percent on Thursday, June 2, after nearing a six-month low.

Yesterday, the prices for 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold were Rs 140780 and Rs 129050 respectively, which were near the six-month low recorded on January 4.

6-month low gold rates in Hyderabad

On January 4, the prices for 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold were Rs 135820 and Rs 124500 respectively.

Subhan Bakery

Following are the gold rates in Hyderabad and other metro cities.

Indian cities 22-carat gold rates of 10 grams (in Rs)24-carat gold rates of 10 grams (in Rs)
New Delhi131950143930
Kolkata131800143780
Mumbai131800143780
Hyderabad132500144550
Chennai134000146180

Metals on MCX

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (August) opened at Rs 1,43,882 per 10 grams.

At around 2 pm, the yellow metal was trading at Rs 1,44,501. During the session so far, gold touched an intraday low of Rs 1,43,771, down 0.45 percent or Rs 659, and a high of Rs 1,44,980.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

According to market experts, investors are waiting for the US non-farm payrolls report for fresh cues on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory.

Comments from the US Federal Reserve Chairman suggested that there is no urgency to raise interest rates.

The future direction of gold rates in Hyderabad and globally will be decided by the geopolitical situation in the Middle East, economic data from the US market, and taxation.

Lord's Engineering College

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button