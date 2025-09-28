An emotion. That is what dosa is across the entire South India. More than just a breakfast dish, it is the most sought-after comfort food, be it rain or shine. While it is usually known for its golden colour, crispiness and aloo masala filling, this dish is extremely versatile. Playing on this quality are the Hyderabadi restaurants that have given it a variety of new avatars. This innovation can also be called a dosa revolution.

From Maggi stuffing to haleem stuffing, it has seen a lot of twists in Hyderabad. But not every experiment is a hit. To save you from getting disappointed, Siasat.com has rounded up some of the most unique dosas that you absolutely need to try at least once.

Most unique Dosas that are being served in Hyderabad

1. Pizza Dosa by Royal Tiffin Centre

Imagine all the cheesy goodness of a pizza and a crispy base. This dosa by Royal Tiffin Centre is exactly that. Topped with tangy sauce, melting cheese, and colourful veggies, this dish is perfect for anyone who enjoys fusion food.

2. Gold Dosa by House of Dosas

In this one, luxury meets street food. While the filling and taste are like any normal dosa, the twist is the edible gold, which turns it into a glamorous treat. It is less about satisfying your hunger and more about experiencing a touch of extravagance on your plate.

3. Spring Roll Butter Masala Dosa by 99 Variety Dosa

This is Indo-Chinese fusion wrapped in South Indian style. It is stuffed with spicy spring roll filling and finished with a buttery twist. It is a street-side favourite for adventurous eaters.

4. Venne Cotton Dosa by Kaadhale

The Venne Cotton is all about softness and indulgence. Thick, spongy, and melt-in-the-mouth, it is cooked to stay fluffy inside with just a hint of golden crust outside. Slathered with generous butter (venne), it feels less like a crisp bite and more like a warm, buttery cloud on your plate.

5. Manchurian Dosa by Royal Tiffin Centre

Spicy vegetable Manchurian balls and tangy sauce are tucked inside, giving every bite a fiery punch. If you love Chinese flavours, this dish is an absolute must-try.

6. Ice Cream Dosa by Ishtaa

Thin and crispy served with a side of an ice cream scoop makes for an unusual yet surprisingly fun treat. Served with syrups and chocolate drizzle, it is the kind of dosa that sweet-toothed foodies will remember long after.

Have you tried any of these varieties before? Comment below.