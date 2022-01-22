Gold worth Rs 1.36 lakh seized at Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: Customs officials at the Hyderabad Airport seized 2175.800 grams of gold that is worth Rs 1.36 lakh from a passenger arriving from Dubai on Friday.

The Hyderabad customs department put out a tweet sharing the details of the seizure, “On 21.01.22, Hyderabad Customs has detected and seized 2715.800 gms of gold items valued at Rs.1.36 Crores from a male pax who arrived by 6E 025 from Dubai. Gold chains and gold in paste form were concealed inside hand baggage and check-in baggage. @cbic_india@cgstcushyd ,” read the tweet.

On 21.01.22, Hyderabad Customs has detected and seized 2715.800 gms of gold items valued at Rs.1.36

Crores from a male pax who arrived by 6E 025 from Dubai. Gold chains and gold in paste form were concealed inside hand baggage and check-in baggage. @cbic_india @cgstcushyd pic.twitter.com/aIDzWEkEhW — Hyderabad Customs (@hydcus) January 22, 2022

The customs officials have been busy seizing gold at the airport since the beginning of the year. In a similar incident On January 11, the customs officials seized 1.48 kg gold valued at Rs 72.80 lakh from three women passengers who arrived from Dubai.

Gold was seized in three separate cases. Two of the passengers hid it inside the undergarments while the third had concealed it in the rectum.

On January 10, officials recovered 442.6 grams of gold valued at Rs 21.70 lakhs from a passenger who arrived from Dubai. The gold in paste form was concealed inside a specially stitched pocket of undergarment.

In another incident, they recovered gold in paste form from a passenger who had concealed it in the bandages tied to the calves of both legs.

They seized 970 grams of gold valued at Rs 47.55 lakh from a male passenger who arrived from Sharjah.