Gold worth Rs 1.37 cr seized at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: The customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport seized 2.27 kgs of gold valued at Rs. 1.37 crores and 1 lakh foreign cigarettes in separate cases.

In the first case, 1196 grams of gold were valued at Rs. 72 lakhs in an aircraft that arrived from Ras Al Khaima, UAE to Hyderabad. “Some persons had concealed the gold behind the passenger seat. It is in paste form,” said officials.

In the second case, the customs officials, based on passenger profiling and surveillance, caught a passenger who tried to smuggle the gold in the form of cut pieces. Gold weighing 752 grams was seized from him. The passenger arrived from Kuwait via Dubai to Hyderabad.

In the third case, customs officials seized 331 grams of gold from a passenger who arrived from Sharjah. The passenger had concealed the gold paste in the undergarment.

In another case, the customs officials seized 1.01 lakh cigarettes sticks from a passenger who arrived from Cambodia via Bangkok.

The investigation is in progress.