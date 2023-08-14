Gold worth Rs 15 lakh seized from passenger at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: The Air Intelligence Unit of Customs department caught a passenger at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Hyderabad on Monday, August 14, and seized 246 grams of gold. The passenger had arrived from Sharjah by an Indigo flight. The value of seized gold is Rs 14.84 lakhs, officials said.

“He had concealed the gold plates in the zip holders of the bags. The team checked his bags when it got suspicious and found the gold. “The gold was seized and case was filed ,” said a Customs officials.

Further investigation in the matter is are underway.