Gold worth Rs 2.29 cr seized at Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: Customs officials at RGIA seized 3743 gms of smuggled gold valued at Rs 2.29 crore, in three cases, based on passenger profiling and surveillance.

In two cases, passengers arrived in Hyderabad from Jeddah. 594 grams of gold valued at Rs 36,41,142 lakh was concealed inside the Iron box in the first case.

In the second case, 1225 gms of gold valued at Rs 75,14,150 lakh was concealed in a portable speaker, light and in the form of three gold capsules inside the rectum.

Based on pax profiling,@hydcus officers at RGIA intercepted two pax coming from Jeddah by Indigo and seized gold, weighing 1.88 Kg valued at Rs 1.11 Cr, concealed in portable speaker, Iron box, light and also by rectum Concealment. @cbic_india @PIBHyderabad @NTVJustIn @TV9Telugu pic.twitter.com/11m6d1QbPD — CGST & Customs Hyderabad Zone (@cgstcushyd) August 5, 2023

In the third case, the passenger was travelling from Dubai to Hyderabad.

On specific intelligence, 1924 gms of gold in paste form valued at Rs 1,18,01,816 crore was seized which was concealed in an underwear.

In the second and third cases, the passengers have been arrested under the Customs Act of 1962.

Further investigation into the matter is under progress.

Hyderabad Customs is making sustained efforts in combating the smuggling of contraband into the country.