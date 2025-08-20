Gold worth Rs 240 cr seized at Hyderabad Airport in 6 yrs: Centre

Hyderabad: The Union Finance Ministry informed Parliament that gold smuggling worth hundreds of crores has been intercepted at airports across the country in the last six years, with a notable portion reported at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, August 19, that gold weighing 413 kilograms, valued at Rs 240 crore, was seized at Hyderabad airport in the last six years.

These seizures were made by officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

Also Read Hyderabad airport travel to drop to 20 minutes with Trumpet Junction inauguration

Rs 5975 cr worth gold smuggled between 2019-25

At the national level, between 2019 and 2025, authorities seized 10,619 kilograms of smuggled gold worth Rs 5,975 crore at various airports across India.

During this period, 5,689 individuals were arrested, and 16 people were convicted and sentenced to imprisonment in connection with gold smuggling cases.

Chaudhary also clarified that, despite some reports, the DRI has not detected any cases of human hair smuggling from Hyderabad airport from 2023–24 until now.