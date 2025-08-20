Hyderabad airport travel to drop to 20 minutes with Trumpet Junction inauguration

Hyderabad: Commuters from Kokapet and surrounding areas will soon have a faster route to Hyderabad airport, with the new Trumpet Junction at Neopolis set for inauguration on Wednesday, August 20, by Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy.

The trumpet-shaped road link, developed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), connects the Neopolis layout in Kokapet directly to the Outer Ring Road (ORR). Once opened, residents can reach Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad, in just 20 minutes, significantly reducing travel time, report Eenadu.

Key features of the project to Hyderabad airport

Spread across 500 acres, Neopolis is one of HMDA’s flagship layouts. The latest connectivity addition to the Hyderabad airport, built at a cost of Rs 65 crore, features a four-lane main junction stretching 600 meters. Including outer and service roads, the total road length extends to 1.3 km.

The overall cost of developing the Neopolis layout has been pegged at Rs 450 crore. Officials expect the project to boost real estate and commercial activity in Kokapet and enhance last-mile connectivity to the airport.

Boost for Hyderabad’s growth corridor

With the new link road, IT professionals, frequent flyers, and residents of western Hyderabad will benefit from seamless access to the airport. The project to the Hyderabad airport is also expected to ease congestion on existing routes by diverting traffic directly onto the ORR.

Urban planners say improved airport connectivity will add to Kokapet’s appeal as a premium residential and business hub, complementing its proximity to the Financial District and Gachibowli.