Gold worth Rs 28.5L seized from passengers at Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: Customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad, caught two passengers who were smuggling gold into the country in separate cases.

The officials seized 470 grams of gold from them. The first passenger arrived from Dubai on a flight in the morning and 230 grams of gold wristbands, valued at Rs 13.5 lakh.

In the other case, a passenger coming from Jeddah was caught smuggling a gold biscuit weighing 250 grams. It is valued at Rs 15 lakh. Two separate cases are booked.