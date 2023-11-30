Golden Heart! Allu Arjun helps woman grow her Insta following – Watch

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Allu Arjun is among the highest paid actors of India. The actor recently got a National Award for his movie Pushpa. He is usually known for staying in touch with his fans and keeping them updated about his activities.

Allu Arjun was spotted at the polling booth on Thursday in Hyderabad when he went to cast his vote as the Telangana Assembly elections that are going on today. A new video of the actor has surfaced online after he came back home from the polling booth. In the video, Pushpa can be seen telling a lady about her target followers.

The video was captured by Allu Arjun and the lady is seen telling the actor that she has 13k followers and wants to reach 30k. The actor is seen assuring the lady that his video will help her in gaining more followers. The video has gained a lot of attention and has made the day of Allu Arjun fans.

Check out the video below

On the professional front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in Pushpa: The Rule which is directed by Sukumar.