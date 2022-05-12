Golden photo of Saif Ali Khan with his ‘Dadi’ Sajida Sultan

Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan prefers staying away from the limelight. But, she is an avid social media user and enjoys huge fan following. Saba often shares pictures of her mother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and, her late father and cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, who died in 2011.

On Thursday, Saba took to her Instagram to share another vintage black and white picture of her family which also featured her grandmother Sajida Sultan. The golden photo shows Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Sharmila Tagore, Saba, Soha Ali Khan and young Saif Ali Khan. Sajida is Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi’s wife.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Saba wrote, “OLD …IS A TREASURE… Gold varies, this cannot be replaced! PRICELESS. Memory of a lifetime.”

Meanwhile, have a look at a few vintage photos from Saba Ali Khan’s Instagram page.

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Adipurush and Vikram Vedha.