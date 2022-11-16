Google Chat will soon allow users to schedule ‘Do Not Disturb’

Users can create multiple toggles and easily activate or deactivate them from the settings.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 16th November 2022 2:07 pm IST
San Francisco: Google has announced that it will soon allow users to schedule recurring ‘Do Not Disturb’ (DND)feature on its Chats platform.

After the new feature rolls out on Android, iOS and the web, “set a do not disturb schedule” will display below the various time increments, reports 9To5Google.

The new feature will help “when you want to mute notifications during your regular lunch break, or have Do Not Disturb set automatically over the weekend while away from your desk”, Google said.

“We hope this feature enables you to better concentrate without Chat distractions or help you disconnect entirely from work when needed,” it added.

The feature to schedule a DND in Google Chat will roll out in the coming weeks.

It will first be available on the web and later on mobile, the report said.

Earlier, the tech giant had rolled out custom emojis to its Chat for personalised experience.

