Google may build Asia’s largest data center in Andhra Pradesh

Tech leader Google may construct Asia’s largest data center in Andhra Pradesh through a landmark USD 6 billion investment.

The 1-gigawatt facility represents Google’s first major data center commitment in India. It is expected to include USD 2 billion for renewable energy infrastructure.

Visakhapatnam chosen for mega tech project

The port city of Visakhapatnam is likely to house the record-breaking data center which will surpass all existing facilities in Asia in both capacity and investment size.

As per Reuters, government sources confirm this aligns with Google’s aggressive expansion across Asian markets like Singapore and Malaysia.

Nearly one-third of the total investment will fund sustainable energy solutions to power the massive operation.

Part of Alphabet’s global USD 75 billion push

Parent company Alphabet continues its USD 75 billion worldwide data center expansion despite global economic fluctuations.

The Andhra Pradesh project positions India as a crucial player in the company’s international growth strategy.

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh remained discreet about the Google deal during his Singapore investment meetings but hinted at major October announcements regarding the state’s tech infrastructure developments.